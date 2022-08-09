ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.

He holds four state contracting licenses for various specialties, including general contracting. He says he was stunned and angry when he recently saw an executed contract by another company that listed all four of his licenses.

The license numbers were listed under a company with a similar name: Coastal Design Group. The contractor listed is that company’s CEO, Michael Dunworth.

“I feel violated,” Quintero said. “It’s no different than taking your identity. That’s my livelihood. That’s how I feed my family.”

Quintero says he called several licensing agencies for state and local government as well as law enforcement and did not feel like his complaint was taken seriously enough. Then he called Better Call Behnken.

Investigator Shannon Behnken found the company listed in different ways, including Coastal Remodeling and Design. On its website is a business address of 200 Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg. An office manager at “Industrious,” a communal workspace, told Better Call Behnken that the contractor never rented office space there.

So Behnken called the company’s phone number. A woman who answered took a message for Michael Dunworth and said to call company’s attorney. Dunworth nor his attorney have returned messages. The woman who answered the phone for Coastal Design, however, said the company is doing nothing wrong and is a “construction management group” that works with various contractors. She said the contract in question is not “valid” because no money exchanged hands and no work was done.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Pinellas County Licensing Board reviewed the contractor for Better Call Behnken and said the companies listed on that contractor and Dunworth do not have licenses to do contracting work in Pinellas County. She said she does not see any legal arrangement for that company to work under any other contractor’s license.

“This is under active investigation,” the spokeswoman said. “It is against the law to represent yourself as a licensed contractor when you are not.”