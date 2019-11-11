Nearly $3K returned to Sun City Center couple after phone bill fiasco

WFLA- For 57 days, Johneen Doherty worried and wondered if she would ever get her $2,883.87 back. She accidentally sent it to her phone company, after forgetting to type a decimal point on her online payment.

She turned to Better Call Behnken, and she now has every penny back.

“An individual can do so much, but every now and then you hit your head against a brick wall and you just need someone else to get in there,” Doherty said.

This fiasco started when Doherty paid her monthly bill in a hurry. She mistakenly left out a decimal point.

That turned her monthly payment of $29.13 into $2,913!

She was promised a refund that never came and then offered a gigantic credit on her account!

“That would have taken me nine years to use that,” Doherty said.

That’s when she knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

An AT&T spokesman said the company reviewed the situation and realized they made mistakes in returning the money. They quickly sent Doherty her refund and plan to use this as a “learning opportunity.”

Doherty said it was a big learning opportunity for her, too, and she encourages everyone to triple check payments online before hitting the “pay” key and confirming the payment.

If you have something you think needs to be investigated, contact Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken at BetterCallBehnken@wfla.com or 1-855-BEHNKEN.

LATEST STORIES: