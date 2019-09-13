‘Permanent’ paint marking utility lines removed from St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After nearly a year of trying to get mysterious red paint off her pool deck, Lauren Davis is thrilled that it is finally gone.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “I’m glad I stood up for what I believe in.”

For Davis, it is about the principal. She came home from work to find red paint dots marking electrical lines for a utility project.

The dots were on her pool deck and wouldn’t come off.

Davis said she tried not to make a big deal out of the dots because it was a relatively small area and she thought that would fade. They did not.

Davis said she called Duke Energy numerous times and was told to call USIC, a contractor who marks lines for Duke. No one would take responsibility.

Better Call Behnken paid USIC a visit at its downtown Tampa office.

USIC sent workers out the next day with a pressure washer and chemical cleaner. A spokeswoman for USIC said they still believe their workers did not cause the marks because they don’t use permanent paint.

Even so, she said, the company decided to step up and help anyway.