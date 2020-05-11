People back to work haven’t been able to stop unemployment benefits

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Timchik was unemployed for a month and was one of the lucky ones who received unemployment benefits.

His problem? He’s been back at work for three weeks at Magic Tilt Trailers in Clearwater, and he hasn’t been able to get the state and federal money to stop coming.

“I don’t [want] money I’m not entitled to,” Timchik said, noting that there was nothing in place on the state’s unemployment website to report that he no longer needs the money.

He’s not alone. Many who have recently gone back to work reached out to Better Call Behnken with the same question. They also want to know if they have to return money they already received and how to figure out how much they were actually entitled to.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Economic Opportunity tells Investigator Shannon Behnken she is researching these questions and hopes to provide an answer soon.

Meanwhile, the state’s website requirements are changing this week, and that may help people like Timchik in the future. The state had waived requirements to claim weeks in order to receive benefits. That changes this week, and now those who receive benefits will have to claim weeks every two weeks.

That requirement should stop money from going to people who are already back at work. But it doesn’t answer the question about what to do with money already received in error.

Better Call Behnken reached out to state representatives who are looking into this issue, as well as the DEO. For now, it’s recommended to hold onto benefits if you aren’t sure you should have received them, in case you are asked to return some of the money.