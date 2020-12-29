Pasco woman paid off truck loan, can’t get title

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Kathy Alvarez loves the 2019 Nissan Frontier truck she paid off in November. But even though she paid her loan in full, she doesn’t have the title, and state records still list PNC Bank as the lienholder.

Alvarez says she just gets excuses from the bank and no clear answer as to where the title actually is.

“Every time I call, two weeks turns into another two weeks that turns into another two weeks,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez says she financed the loan through PNC but paid it off in November and even received a letter from the bank, confirming the lien was satisfied, but no title and no answers as to why.

Better Call Behnken reached out to PNC for answers and was sent and email that said:

“While we cannot speak to the specifics of client relationships, ensuring a high-quality customer experience is a key focus at PNC. To that end, I can confirm that Ms. Alvarez’s concern was escalated to our Executive Client Relations team and that they are working to address the matter directly with Ms. Alvarez.”