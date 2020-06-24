Pasco woman frustrated that promised airline refund didn’t arrive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Annamarie Saunders turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting an airline refund she says she was promised.

Her quest to get her money back for a trip to Jamaica that she canceled because of COVID-19 concerns turned into a complicated venture.

Saunders says she was ultimately told by JetBlue that she’d received a refund of more than $1,500 sent back to her Wells Fargo account.

Wells Fargo, she says, told her the dispute was denied and she didn’t have the money in her account.

“JetBlue told me one thing and Wells Fargo said another,” Saunders said.

She turned to Investigative Reporter Shannon Behneken to find out what happened to her money.

At first, JetBlue and Wells Fargo told Better Call Behnken the same story Saunders recounted. The bank and airline representatives then agreed to speak to each other and attempt to work out the issue.

A representative for Je Blue then said there was miscommunication, and they’ve decided to refund the money as they originally told Saunders they would.

Saunders checked her bank account Monday to find that every penny had been deposited.

