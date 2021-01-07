Pasco woman finally receives truck title, nearly two months after paying off truck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kathy Alvarez finally has the title to the truck she paid off in November, ending nearly two months of frustration with PNC Bank.

“I shouldn’t have said, ‘Let me see what they do,’ because they had promised me again,” Alvarez said. “And then after a while, my husband said, ‘You know what, get with Shannon, see what she can do. Thank God there’s people like you because think I’d still be waiting.”

Alvarez has been trying to get her title since November. Even though she paid her loan in full, she doesn’t have the title, and state records still listed PNC Bank as the lienholder.

Alvarez says she just got excuses from the bank. Titles are electronic in Florida but still have to be released by the lien holder before the DMV can put the title in the owner’s name.

“Every time I call, two weeks turns into another two weeks that turns into another two weeks,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez says she financed the loan through PNC but paid it off in November and even received a letter from the bank, confirming the lien was satisfied, but no title and no answers as to why.

Better Call Behnken reached out to PNC for answers and was sent and email that said:

“While we cannot speak to the specifics of client relationships, ensuring a high-quality customer experience is a key focus at PNC. To that end, I can confirm that Ms. Alvarez’s concern was escalated to our Executive Client Relations team and that they are working to address the matter directly with Ms. Alvarez.”

The bank followed through. A week after questions from Better Call Behnken, the title was in her hands.