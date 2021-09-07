Pasco teacher receives paycheck back after he says part-time DoorDash job cost him money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jospeh Hall, a Pasco County teacher who worked part time for DoorDash over the summer, says the company has finally returned money it took back from his bank account.

This is after Hall turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting through to the company.

Hall says the $72.76 for a day of pay has been returned. Hall says this fight was about the principle that anyone who works for pay should receive the money they earned.

“I know it’s not a lot of money, but I did work because I needed extra money during the summer,” Hall said. “If you work, you should get paid, and I decided to fight for this to help people who depend on a job like this for their entire income.”

Hall says he enjoyed delivering food for DoorDash until one of his paychecks was reversed.

Hall said he got Suncoast Credit Union and DoorDash on a conference call and the food delivery company asked for something in writing to say it reversed the pay.

When Hall first tuned to Better Call Behnken, he showed that letter and said he sent it to DoorDash, but “they still say they can’t see that they made the reverse” so they won’t give the money back.

A spokeswoman for DoorDash said she’d investigate and called back to say her team was working with Hall to get the money back. She blamed a “technical error.”

Hall forwarded an email to Better Call Behnken that he received from DoorDash saying there was a problem with the company that processed payments and that an outage affected all account linked to a Visa.

Hall said he was pleasantly surprised when he checked his bank account to see that the money had been returned.