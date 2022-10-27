Their address is on Flourish Drive, but that street stops before getting to their homes

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that’s causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.

Homeowner Calvin Jackson says he feels like he’s not getting what he paid for.

“I’m just looking to have a resolution of a complete house,” Jackson said. “It’s a lifelong dream to have a house and we’re just looking to have the normal necessities that everyone else has when they have a house.”

“It’s concerning. There’s medical issues if something were to happen we can’t get medical attention. We get packages misdelivered all the time.”

Last month, homeowners called Better Call Behnken saying they didn’t realize when they bought their homes that builder Lennar Homes planned to put off paving a short distance, potentially for years, as part of a future development phase.

“Shouldn’t that have been disclosed when you were selling the homes that there actually wasn’t going to be a street in a subdivision this size?” said Michelle Leusch.

When investigator Shannon Behnken contacted Lennar about this six weeks ago, the builder said it was working with county staff members toward a resolution. Last week, a sign showed up listing the addresses. Homeowners aren’t happy and say it’s ugly and doesn’t address the problem.

“It causes confusion,” Jackson said. “You see folks stopping at the sign all the time. They’re reading it. Just today we had somebody who was servicing our house, they stopped, they read the sign and went the wrong direction.”

Lennar sent this statement:

“Lennar’s engineer has reached out to Pasco officials to explore options.”

However, a county spokesperson sent this response: Lennar does not need the county’s approval to complete work in their site plan; however, the work will require inspections when complete.”