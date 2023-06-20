Court records show former owner requested proof that new owners had their own billing credentials

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Medicare recipients around the Tampa Bay area and across the country have complained of unsolicited COVID-19 tests billed to their Medicare accounts.

The unwanted tests are under investigation by federal authorities.

Locally, Better Call Behnken has found two Pasco County businesses connected to tests Medicare recipients insist were never ordered and kept coming—even after they requested repeatedly to have the shipments stopped.

Alvin Stecks says Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory in New Port Richey sent and billed him for 20 boxes of COVID-19 tests, despite his repeated calls, asking them to stop. He says he also asked Medicare to stop paying, but the bills continued to be paid anyway.

“We only send Covid tests when requested. We handle each call individually and take patient consent seriously. If a patient calls to cancel, we immediately take them out of the system,” one of the managing partners and owners of the lab, Rance Bradshaw told Better Call Behnken.

Better Call Behnken continued to dig for answers.

In order to bill insurance, a medical provider needs what’s called a National Provider Identifier, referred to as an NPI. Federal records show Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory’s NPI is registered to a woman named Dainellys Villacis.

When reached by phone, Villacis said she and her husband, Jose, sold the lab over a year ago and that her NPI should not be used to bill for the lab. She referred further questions to her attorney, Erik Johanson.

“We’re looking into the situation and don’t have further comment at this time,” Johanson said.

Attorneys for the lab have not returned call and emails seeking comment.

Pasco County court records show that in February 2022, Villacis and her husband sold the lab, which they had operated for years as a blood draw facility, to BNC Group, LLC, owned by two men, Rance Bradshaw and Leo Corrigan.

In July, the Villacis’ sued all three, claiming breach of contract, mishandling of finances, and that they weren’t paid according to the contract.

Court records show attorneys for the Villacis’ repeatedly warned the new owners to obtain their own NPI number, telling them federal law gave them just 30 days after the purchase to do so.

In a December 2022 filing, the group “objected” to requests to show proof they had applied for an NPI, calling it “overbroad and irrelevant.”

Medicare recipients, such as Stecks, want answers.

“I’ve gotten four every month for the last six months,” Stecks said. “This company was literally shipping unwanted stuff to an unknown subject that never requested it.”

His Explanation of Benefits from Medicare, provided to Better Call Behnken, shows Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory has billed his Medicare $144 each month since December and Medicare has paid $94.08 each time—all out of taxpayers pockets.

Stecks says each shipment comes with four boxes, each containing two COVID-19 tests. He says he’s called numerous times to tell the company to stop.

“I asked them, I said, ‘Why am I continuing to get these tests?’ At this point, I had 24 boxes. She said, ‘Don’t worry about it. Medicare is going to quit paying for them so we won’t be shipping them anymore,’” Stecks recalled. “And then four days later, all of a sudden I get four more in the mail.”

A woman in New Jersey tells Better Call Behnken that Mainstream has sent her elderly father 12 boxes of kits, but his Medicare EOB shows the lab billed for eight boxes he never received.

Bradshaw, managing partner of the group that owns the lab, previously acknowledged the lab is receiving a large number of returns, but declined to answer questions about why so many people are refusing the lab’s shipments or how it gets its customers and their Medicare numbers.

Meanwhile, if you receive COVID-19 tests you didn’t order, call the company and tell them to stop sending you tests you didn’t order. Then check your Medicare Explanation of Benefits carefully and frequently. If you see anything you didn’t order, call Medicare and report it.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services wants to hear from you, too.

The HHS-OIG Hotline: visit TIPS.HHS.GOV or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)

HHS-OIG’s COVID-19 Special Fraud Alert, with more information on COVID-19-related schemes: Fraud Alert: COVID-19 Scams | Office of Inspector General | Government Oversight | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (hhs.gov)

You can also file complaints about individual companies sending you tests to the Better Business Bureau.