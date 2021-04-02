Pasco couple struggles to get refund after extra ‘0’ mistakenly added to credit card payment

A month later, they still couldn't get their money back and turned to Better Call Behnken

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sherry Hurd and her husband took out a Wells Fargo credit card to make home repairs.

When they made their $900 payment online, they accidentally typed an extra zero, turning that payment into a whopping $9,000. Getting the money back has turned into a nightmare.

“I was trying to be proactive when this accident happened,” Hurd said. “And I understand it’s my fault, but I tried to correct it right away and I’m not getting anywhere.”

Nearly a month later, Hurd hasn’t seen a cent back in her bank account, even though she says she’s called Wells Fargo three times a week.

Her Wells Fargo statement now shows the money was returned on March 26, but she says she didn’t get the money.

8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken was told by a Wells Fargo spokesman that this would be escalated and investigated. Less than 24 hours later, Hurd called with good news: the money should be in her account by Friday at 6 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience our customers face when they submit a claim, and appreciate their patience throughout the process,” a statement from Wells Fargo said. “While we do not discuss information about our customers or their accounts due to customer privacy and confidentiality, we are confident that this situation was handled appropriately.”