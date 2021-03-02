Pasco County sends community $850,000 bill to pave public roads

Bills were for 14 roads and less than two miles; Roads paved in 2013, but bills didn't go out until late 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tonight’s special Better Call Behnken investigation takes a closer look at how Pasco County pays to pave some public, residential roads.

Some say it’s time the county makes a change and starts paving roads the way most other municipalities do: through property taxes. Instead, Pasco uses a paving assessment that charges homeowners who directly benefit from the roads: the people who own property along the road.

“They’re trying to bill me $20,000 just for my share,” said one Pasco County resident.

Homeowners who live in one community turned to investigator Shannon Behnken for answers when massive bills started to arrive in Nov. 2020. Behnken found the 14 roads (just under 2 miles) were paved back in 2013, but the bills weren’t due until now.

Typically, a community must have a 50% approval vote by ballot before the paving and special assessment can happen. Behnken found that didn’t happen in this community, and now residents are now struggling to come up with $850,000 even though none of them had the chance to vote for the project.

Liens are attached to their homes and the bills must be paid when a home is sold.

Join us tonight at 6 p.m. for Shannon’s investigation into how this happened and how others living in one of Tampa Bay’s fastest-growing communities could be on the hook for paving bills, too.