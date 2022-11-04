County commissioner took first step toward a new system to spread out cost through property taxes

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.

Currently, Pasco charges residents directly when their street is paved. Our Better Call Behnken investigation highlighted how this has impacted residents in recent years. County commissioners took note and have taken the first step in changing this system.

If approved, the cost of repaving roads would be collected through general property taxes. This means that the cost would be spread out among the whole county, a little at a time.

For example, residents in Lacoochee learned last year they had to pay $850,000 for their roads -totaling two miles – to be paved. They would have 10 years to pay off their share, with interest. The amounts would be charged on property taxes.

Across the county, Cranes Roost residents were billed around $7,000 a household. After our Better Call Behnken reports, the county discontinued some projects, for now, and offered others grant opportunities. But the plight of those homeowners shined a light on Pasco’s controversial repaving program.

Branford Adumuah, an interim assistant county administrator, said the county has out-grown the existing system. He said the new system would ease financial burdens on residents and extend the life of most roads from 18 years to 45 years, because this system would include regular maintenance.

County staff is expected to report back to the county commission in December. If this new program is approved, it could go into affect next fall, according to Adumuah.