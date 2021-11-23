Pasco Co. Tax Collector calls for state action against dealer Carvana over routine delayed or missing titles

Pasco buyer was told that after 8 months of waiting for a title, she'll have to give the car back; was told a similar car would cost her thousands more

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA ) – Enough is enough, according to Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano.

His office has been watching months of Better Call Behnken reports about missing and delayed titles from online car dealer Carvana. Now, after eight months of waiting for a title, a Pasco resident was told there’s no idea “when or if” Carvana will locate the title, and she’ll have to turn the car back in.

“Carvana is breaking the law in the state of Florida and they should be fined,” Fasano said. “That is unacceptable … I don’t care whether it’s Carvana or the local Ford or Chevy dealer, they should not get a pass.”

For months, Better Call Behnken has investigated missing titles at Carvana. Without the title, consumers can’t register cars in their names.

Florida law gives dealers only 30 days to fork over the title. So far, though, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has taken minimal action.

Fasano’s office is responsible for processing vehicle titles. He says what happened to Bailey is enough on its own to fine Carvana. And he questions why the state is going against its own policy and issuing more than two temporary tags to Carvana customers.

“Again, they’re breaking the law and the state of Florida should come down on them hard and they should either … fine them big time or suspend their license in doing any more business in Florida,” Fasano said.