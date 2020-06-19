Pasco Co. man discovers he didn’t get the camper he paid for

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla, (WFLA) – A Pasco County man paid for a camper in full two years ago and has now learned that he can’t legally sell it the way it is. That’s because he didn’t buy what he thought he bought.

Jack Donlin thought he was purchasing a 2017 Wildwood camper. That’s what the title he was given from XRX Corp. shows. But that title doesn’t match the camper in his yard.

Donlin says he never got around to registering the camper in his name until now because he kept the trailer on his property for his family to enjoy and didn’t take it on the road. That mistake kept him from figuring out the truth about the camper until now.

When Donlin compared the Vehicle Identification Number on his title to the VIN on his camper recently, he turned to Better Call Behnken for help, saying XRX Corp’s CEO, Luke Frazier, would not help.

The vin for this camper and the one on Donlin’s title are nearly identical, except for an “F” where an “E” should be.

Public records show Donlin’s camper is actually a 2016 model, with severe water damage.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken found that Allstate insurance paid out a claim in March 2018, and issued a “Title of Destruction.” That means it could be sold for parts only, then destroyed at a junkyard. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Allstate provided this statement to Better Call Behnken:

“We adhere to all state laws and regulations for auction sales, and included a certificate of destruction in the sale of this vehicle.”

So, how did this camper end up in Donlin’s yard, and what can he do about it now?

Frazier tells Better Call Behnken that he doesn’t recall the sale of this camper because it occurred two years ago. Text message logs between Donlin and Frazier’s phone, however, indicate they were in contact in March.

Donlin says Frazier offered to buy the camper back and then changed his mind.

“He said he was going to come and get it, and he never did and then he said i had to take it to him … And I went to see him again, then he said he wasn’t going to do anything with it anymore and it was basically my problem,” Frazier said.

Better Call Behnken reached out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles with what we’ve found, and they’ve launched their own investigation. We’ll continue to follow this story until Donlin has a resolution.

“I wanted to sell the camper,” Donlin said. “But I didn’t feel right about selling it to anyone else and passing on this title that’s clearly the wrong title. I can’t possibly get a title for the camper, so I’m stuck with it.”

This isn’t the first time XRX Corp. and owner Luke Frazier have been in the spotlight.

Fraizer was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation in 2013 for organized fraud. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said he rented out a home that he didn’t own for six years. According to the sheriff’s office, a quitclaim deed to the property was filed in March 2007, which granted the property to XRX Corporation, listing Frazier as the CEO.

Fraizer is best known for his unsuccessful run against incumbent Hernando County Sheriff Rich Nugent in 2008.

