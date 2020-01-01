Parents fed up that children’s medical records are stuck in storage unit, following doctor’s death

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Christine Povolny has been trying to get her son’s medical records since pediatrician Dr. Russell Bain died a year ago, and his Spring Hill practice, Babies & Beyond, closed.

The records tell of Povolny’s son’s complicated medical history.

“We need those records,” she said.

The records are being held by Dr. Bain’s daughter, Courtney Bain.

She took ownership of the records after her father’s death and has returned some records to parents. But others say she failed to fork over their records.

“I was informed that my records were in a databases, that’s what they informed me, never did they inform me that Dr. Bain’s daughter had my files and they would be sitting in a storage unit,” Polvony said.

Calls to Bain today were not returned but she said in November that she was working to return hundreds of files and was overwhelmed. She said she asked the state for help but was told she was on her own.

Calls to the Florida Department of Health today were not returned.

Bain told Better Call Behnken in November that any parent needing records can call her at 727-207-2860. So, if you need records from this practice, try to call Bain again.

If you have something you think needs to be investigated, contact Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken at BetterCallBehnken@wfla.com or 1-855-BEHNKEN.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN