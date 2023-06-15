PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pamela Hardy enjoyed her service with AmeriGas for years, and used her propane tank to heat her jacuzzi.

When she no longer needed the service last July, she canceled and paid her final bill, but the tank is still in her yard and her attempts to get the company to pick it up have gone nowhere.

“I was told before that having a tank sitting here like this is very dangerous, and I should have it removed,” Hardy said. “Having it here is a hazard. And I am concerned. As it sits here it could deteriorate.”

Hardy says when she calls AmeriGas, she’s told her account is closed. When she asks about the tank, she says she gets different answers.

“We did have somebody come by, they looked at it,” she said. “From my understanding they were going to come drain it and remove it. We haven’t seen anybody since. I’ve called the company several times. I either get the runaround, they put me on hold, or they say they’re coming to get it and then nothing happens.”

Worried about safety and just sick of looking at the tank, she called Better Call Behnken for help. Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to AmeriGas too, going a little farther up the executive ladder.

A spokesperson said this would get a second look, and Hardy says she received a phone call from the company and assurance that the tank is was scheduled to be removed next week.