Palm Harbor family discovers home security system wasn’t monitored for 2 years

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – How do you know if your home security system is actually being monitored?

The Rodriguez family in Palm Harbor now knows that the Spectrum Home Security system they relied on for safety for two years would have never worked properly in the case of a true emergency.

“I was stunned,” Yvonne Rodriguez said. “To me, it’s a phony.”

Rodriguez turned to Better Call Behnken for answers after she says she got the runaround from Spectrum.

This all started in November, when Rodriguez said Spectrum called to ask if they could send a technician because the system was “inactive.” When she asked how long it had been inactive, she says she was shocked at the answer: since November 2017.

“I was appalled by that,” she said. “I was like, “So it’s taken you two years to contact me and let me know that my system in inactive?”

When the technician showed up, though, she says she was told everything was fine and it was working after all. Weeks later, when her grandson accidentally tripped the system, no one responded from Spectrum to check on the family.

When she called to find out why, she says she was again told it was inactive. She says she was told different things by different employees and wanted a full refund for the service she paid for when it wasn’t working properly.

When that wasn’t offered, she turned to Better Call Behnken.

We tested the equipment, hitting the fire panic alarm, and no one with Spectrum called to check on us.

A Spectrum spokesman says the equipment in Rodriguez’ home wasn’t communicating with Spectrum’s technology. The company now agrees to issue a full refund.

The spokesman explained that Spectrum is getting out of the home security business and sent this statement:

“Spectrum has made the decision to end Home Security service on February 5, 2020 and has begun notifying customers. To make this a smooth transition as possible, Spectrum is giving ample notice so that Spectrum Home Security customers can find another security provider – if they choose to do so.



Spectrum notification to customers affected includes information on leading home security companies that have offers for Spectrum customers for alternate professionally monitored services. Only the Spectrum Home Security service is being terminated. Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV, Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Mobile are unaffected by this change. Spectrum will continue to bring our customers the best in entertainment and connectivity services. “