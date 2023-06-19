TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was arrested again by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but this time on a warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Bello has been charged with embezzlement and organized fraud. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the charges involve six victims, however, dozens of customers have complained of unfinished pools.

Bello was previously arrested in December by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of contractor fraud.

Earlier this year, the state Construction Licensing Board heard 36 cases against Bello and her licensed general contractor Scott Houser of Jacksonville.

The board revoked Bello’s “construction financial officer” license and all three of Houser’s construction licenses.

Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast turned to Better Call Behnken more than a year ago. Hillsborough County officials suspended the company’s permitting privileges. Bello told Behnken at the time that she had finished all 50 pools in Hillsborough County.

Then, months later the website was taken down.

Back then, both the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Attorney General’s Office said they were looking into customer complaints.