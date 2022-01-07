Olympus Pools owner’s attorney moves AG’s civil case to bankruptcy court

The move worries consumers who hope the AG is going to recover restitution for them

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A legal filing by the attorney of Olympus Pools owner James Staten has left consumers puzzled and worried.

Attorney Joel Aresty filed court documents moving the Florida attorney general’s civil case against Staten and Olympus to bankruptcy court.

“If the AG wants a judgement against Mr. Staten, that should be heard in bankruptcy court,” Aresty told 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken.

He explained that filing automatically moves the case to federal court but said a judge may have to decide if it stays there. He said it is possible that only the case against Staten will stay in bankruptcy court and the case against Olympus could be moved back.

Aresty said this is part of his argument that Staten should not be held personally liable for the losses of the business.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said the office will respond in court. AG Ashley Moody has said she hopes to recover restitution for Olympus Pools consumers over what she calls “unlawful acts” by Staten and Olympus Pools.