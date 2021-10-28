Olympus Pools bankruptcy case: Owner has first creditor meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first meeting of creditors in the bankruptcy case of the owner of the now-shuttered Olympus Pools took place on Thursday.

Olympus Pools owner James Staten and his wife Alexis confirmed assets, including their Pasco County home – valued at $3.5 million, and the Olympus Pools building – valued at $1.5 million.

The couple told the trustee they moved their children to attend school out of the area for safety reasons, but said they travel back and forth. They both said they now work as consultants for an insurance company.

More than a dozen creditors were on Thursday’s meeting – which took place by phone – but no homeowners spoke.

Although hundreds of consumers filed complaints with the attorney general’s office about unfinished pools, there are currently only 27 formal creditor claims. In addition to consulting work, James Staten claimed he has the potential to collect money from two other places: $1 million in accounts receivable- including some customers he says owe the company, and from a 5 percent ownership he claims he has in his former business partner’s company, Staycation Pools and Spas.

That is a claim that partner, Jordan Hidalgo, denies.

As this case moves forward, there’s another case to keep for consumers to watch: Attorney General Ashley Moody has sued Olympus Pools and James Staten. There are no hearings scheduled in that case yet.