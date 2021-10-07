Olympus Pools owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of Olympus Pools, the embattled and recently shuttered Lutz-based pool company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to records reviewed by Better Call Behnken.

James Staten and his wife filed the bankruptcy petition on Oct. 6.

Court records indicate the Staten’s owe over $1.3 million on their mortgage. Olympus creditors include Revenue Recovery Services, an SBA loan through the Florida Business Development Corp., and $262,994.19 to American Express, among others.

According to the bankruptcy filings, Staten’s monthly budget is in excess of $17,000 and includes $2,150 for electricity, $1,000 for lawn care, and three cars for a combined $3,689.51.

Better Call Behnken has reported extensively on the hundreds of pool projects Olympus Pools failed to complete, and the unhappy customers left in the wake of its closure.

In one court filing, Staten claims that while “projected sales in 2020 was to reach 600 pools, that number came close to 900 by the end of the year.” The filing lays blame on a combination of unexpected delays in permitting, the rainy season, a labor and materials shortage, and staff members.

“The CFO, accountants, and bookkeeper whose job it was to oversee the financial health of the business combined negligence with complacency to create a tight situation going into the fall of 2020,” claims the court filing. It goes on to say that “at this time, several sales members and their sales managers left to start their own company and companies. They left behind hundreds of undersold jobs with poor expectations. Immediately upon their departure, they helped to inflame our client base, encouraging campaigns of BBB complaints and news media.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back as this story will be updated when more information is made available.