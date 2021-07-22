Olympus Pools customers start receiving foreclosure intention letters from subcontractors seeking payment

Some have paid for pools in full and could be forced to pay twice for some parts of the job

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lisa Matheny is sick of looking at green gunk in her unfinished pool, with floating trash left behind from workers she says haven’t worked on the pool in more than five months.

“This is not just a monetary loss,” she said. “This is physically draining.”

Matheny says she and her husband paid $60,000 in full for the pool and she now faces three liens from subcontractors who claim Olympus Pools didn’t pay them their work.

And now, worse: at least one of those subcontractors hired a collections firm to move forward with foreclosure to satisfy a lien for $2,283.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel,” she said. “Because I understand that they need to get paid, but I have already paid – we did what we needed to do to pay to have this project done.”

She’s not alone. A Texas collections company tells me they’ve sent out 40 notices of intent to foreclose, and Olympus Pools confirmed they received a packet of such letters today. The collections firm says more are on the way from multiple subcontractors.

One of them is Michele DaCruz, owner of A&J Interlock Pavers, who tells me she’s moving forward to foreclose more than 50 liens, including the one on Matheny’s home.

“None of the vendors, none of the subs wanted to do this – you know – but when you have vendors that are over $300,000 $400,000, you know, $500,000 – I’m at $129,000,” she said.

Olympus owner James Staten says he disputes the subcontractor liens. But the bottom line for homeowners is this: if Olympus doesn’t satisfy the liens, they’ll have to pay twice for work on a pool they still can’t enjoy.

Earlier this week, a public relations firm representing Olympus quit, as did partner Jordan Hidalgo, who announced in May he was buying 50 percent of the company.

Staten sent Better Call Behnken an email saying he received foreclosure letters from one subcontractor today, disputes the facts and will resolve this matter in a legal forum.