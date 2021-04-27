Olympus Pools customers face threat of liens as subcontractors claim they weren’t paid for completed work

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Like many in the Tampa Bay area, Alicia Noble describes a frustrating experience with Olympus Pools. She says she had a massive hole left in her yard for five months.

But it was after her pool was nearly finished that she realized a completed pool wouldn’t end this chapter.

She has received three certified letters from contractors saying Olympus Pools has not been paid them for work they completed on her her pool. That means she could end up with a lien on her property and would be on the hook to pay subcontractors for work she already paid to Olympus.

“This is pretty much the biggest investment a person can do in their home in a lifetime, and then you have to go through hell to be able to get in through. And then when you get it through, ‘Hey guess what? you might have to pay double for it?'”

She’s not alone. A growing list of Olympus Pools customers 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken me they’re getting the same letters.

One of the companies sending the letters is owned by Aaron Allen, owner of Paver Solutions. He tells Better Call Behnken his company is owed nearly $20,000.

“I don’t want to be the bad guy but unfortunately Olympus has put us in this situation,” he said. “So, these homeowners already paid them, and now in order to keep the liens off their homes, they’ll have to pay us.”

Allen tells me Olympus owes for labor costs and he’s already paid his workers.

As for Olympus owner James Staten, Allen says he questioned the pre-approved invoices and then stopped communicating.

Staten did not return recent calls from Better Call Behnken.