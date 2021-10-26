Oldsmar family that went 5 months without working fridge finally gets new one from protection plan

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – An Oldsmar family has the best refrigerator they’ve ever owned, but they had to wait five long months – and turn to Better Call Behnken – to get it.

Rick Gallinson had a Sears Home Protection plan that he pays $50 a month for. But he says when his fridge died more than five months ago, the plan didn’t help and he got the run around.

“That’s exactly why we purchased the warranty, specifically for the refrigerator,” Gallinson said. “They told us it would be another couple of weeks because it was still on backorder. This went on month after month after month.”

Finally, Gallinson said he decided to take the company’s offer of a refund so he could buy a fridge elsewhere — but there was a catch.

“They came back to us and said, ‘we’ll give you the amount we agreed upon, but we’re going to take 35 percent for a restocking fee out of that total,’” he said. “We’re going to be charged upwards of $800 for something that we’ve never received or hasn’t arrived.”

So he knew he’d Better Call Behnken and, three weeks later, he has a new fridge.

A spokeswoman sent a statement explaining the back order was due to “widespread global supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic” and offered a full replacement value and no “restocking fee.”