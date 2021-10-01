Oldsmar family goes without a refrigerator for 5 months despite having a warranty

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Oldsmar family has been without their refrigerator for five months, even though it’s under a warranty plan they pay $50 a month for.

When they got the runaround, they turned to Better Call Behnken.

“That’s exactly why we purchased the warranty, specifically for the refrigerator,” said Rick Gallinson. “They told us it would be another couple of weeks because it was still on backorder. This went on month after month after month.”

Finally, Gallinson said he decided to take the company’s offer of a refund so he could buy a fridge elsewhere — but there was a catch.

“They came back to us and said we’ll give you the amount we agreed upon, but we’re going to take 35 percent for a restocking fee out of that total,” he said. “We’re going to be charged upwards of $800 for something that we’ve never received or hasn’t arrived.”

When Investigator Shannon Behnken called, a spokeswoman promised answers. Then she sent a statement explaining the back order is due to “widespread global supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic” and offered a full replacement value and no “restocking fee.”

Then, within an hour, something even better: they found the fridge and say it can be delivered next week.