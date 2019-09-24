Not the first time dogs seized from breeding facility

TAMPA (WFLA) – The seizure of more than 340 dogs this week at Toyland Pet Resort and Trish’s All Breed Grooming looked shockingly similar to a seizure in 1999 at the same facility.

That leaves some animal rights advocates – who have warned of continued neglect allegations for years – furious that something wasn’t done sooner.

“I also think it’s inexcusable that all of these people in the county knew,” said Ellen Alence, a veterinarian who says she’s even appeared at Hillsborough County Commission meeting to plead for action.

Hillsborough County had a court order to rescue the dogs this week, and when they arrived one dog was dead and several others were in dire need of immediate medical attention.

County workers say they found as many as 30 dogs in a cage meant for one or two. They had a court order to take the animals. That order also bans business owner Robert Royers from ever owning dogs in Hillsborough County again.

Attorney Michael Farmer said he is representing Royers and his client will have no comment.

When the county seized dogs in 1999, Alice Holt was the owner. Today, she is listed as manager and owns the property and lives in a house on the property.

In 2011, the county seized hundreds of more dogs. At that time, records show the county banned Holt from owning dogs. The order, however, did not ban her from being in charge of the animals at the facility.

Roger Mills, director of Animal Control, says the county checked out allegations but seize dogs until now.

We have to act within the law and that’s all we can act in, and we do act to the fullest extent,” he said.

In December 2015, Tampa Police were called to investigate neglect. Animal control was called to the scene, but the business stayed open.

An officer for animal control wrote this in his notes about his interaction with employees.

He wrote that the employees said, “last week alone he himself has buried approximately 15 dogs on the property that have just died.”

8 On Your Side, Investigator Shannon Behnken asked a county spokesman about what happened after this report was written. He said this incident ultimately led to this week’s seizure.

That leaves Alence wondering why it took so long and how many dogs have suffered all these years.

“There was something (the county) could have done,” she said. “There were a lot of warnings.”