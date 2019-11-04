No law mandates used car dealers fix dangerous recalls or notify buyers; many don’t

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – How do you know that used car you’re thinking about buying is safe?

Tens of thousands of used cars have unrepaired safety recalls, and many wind up on Tampa Bay area used car lots, or sold in private deals.

You may be surprised to learn that there’s no federal or state law that requires dealers to repair safety recalls. In fact, they don’t even have to notify you.

Even more alarming: Dealers tell Better Call Behnken they can’t always fix recalls because manufacturers don’t supply the parts.

Kraig Price, of St. Petersburg, bought his dream car and then learned it was among those recalled for dangerous airbags. The recall was a result of known injuries, and even death.

Price has been trying to get his car fixed but learned the needed part won’t be available until Oct. 2020.

“Every time I make a payment, I think, ‘I’m paying for a deathtrap,'” Price said.

8 On Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken is working on a special report to show you how to check out recalls for yourself, and when to walk away from a deal.

Watch her story, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 8.

LATEST NEWS FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: