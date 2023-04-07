NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman depends on a ride service, covered by her insurance, to transport her to doctor’s appointments. That ride didn’t show up—three times in one week.

Virginia Butera-Deskins is scared and frustrated. She says the rides are paid for by Medicaid, but they are booked through provider Modivcare.

“We have to wait outside for an hour to two hours when they do this, and they don’t show,” she said. “I’m afraid about tomorrow. If I miss that appointment, I won’t have my meds. You can’t get your meds anymore unless you see a physician.”

That fear of what will happen if she misses another appointment is what prompted her and home health care worker Judith Dupuis to call Better Call Behnken for help.

“Some appointments, I can’t get her in for another month. in the back of your head you wonder is this going to happen again because doctor’s these days, they have a right to drop you if you don’t show up for appointments,” Dupuis said.

After calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, the transport van arrived for the next appointment.

Modivcare sent this statement by email:

“Because of HIPAA laws, we cannot speak about individual member experiences. We thoroughly investigate and address all member grievances and can let you know we are in contact and working directly with the member and our business client.

Modivcare’s coordinates millions of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) rides and our priority is safe and reliable transportation. Our mission is to improve access to care, and we are committed to meeting that need by taking all member experience matters very seriously.”