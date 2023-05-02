Seniors say they report to Medicare, yet claims keep getting paid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida seniors are complaining that they are receiving Covid tests in the mail—even though they didn’t order them. Even so, their Medicare insurance is paying hundreds of dollars for the tests.

“We don’t need these,” said Ronnie Goodheart of Tampa. “We don’t want these, and it’s outrageous.” We both got our Medicaid summary and we were appalled, appalled how much money they charged.”

Goodheart said Medicare paid hundreds of dollars for tests for her and her husband, even though he didn’t actually receive the shipment that was billed in his name. Goodheart says she called the Illinois lab to complain and left a message asking that they stop sending tests. The result: she says she received another shipment with her address and someone else’s name.

Maria Nicholls of Clearwater says she’s receiving unwanted test kits from labs around the country. She says she received 30 boxes and last year. After she reported to Medicare, she says, the shipments stopped.

But now, they’ve started again, and she’s receiving eight boxes at a time. She says she again called Medicare, but boxes keep coming.

Numerous Tampa Bay seniors called Better Call Behnken with similar frustrations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warns of numerous schemes involving COVID at-home tests, including what local seniors report is happening to them. Kits are sent to Medicare beneficiaries and then Medicare is billed for reimbursement.

If you receive unwanted COVID tests, you should report it. Visit Medicare.gov to report the fraud. The tests are coming from numerous labs across the country, and that makes investigating the unwanted shipments even harder.

Even so, your Explanation of Benefits from Medicare will show the name of the lab that was paid for your tests. File a complaint against that company with the BBB, and call that company to ask that they stop sending you tests.

The company that was paid for the unwanted tests sent to Goodheart is called Cipher Global LLC, based in Illinois. It has an F rating with the BBB, which indicates the company also goes by Cipher Global. Investigator Shannon Behnken called the phone number listed for the company and the voicemail only offered the option to leave a message if you don’t want to receive shipments. Our call has not been returned.

Goodheart says she is disheartened that Medicare recipients are telling Medicare this happening, yet these claims continue to be paid.

“There should be a check and balance system when they submit payments,” Goodheart said. “I’m sure this is a very small amount of charge for Medicare, but it’s wrong. It’s almost $200 for nothing.”