TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three weeks ago, the CFO at the state’s largest driving school blamed the company’s troubles on employees – driving instructors not showing up for work.

All Florida Safety Institute – in the middle of bankruptcy reorganization – announced last month only “working” instructors would get paid. Well, some say that didn’t happen for them.

“My last paycheck was Oct. 31 and that was for either the last half of August or the first half of September,” said Gerald Hagenwald.

With 18 locations, the troubled company bills itself as the state’s largest driving school.

In addition to private lessons, it also has a state contract to conduct drivers license testing.

last month, customers called Better Call Behnken, saying driving instructors weren’t showing up, and the customers weren’t getting what they’d already paid for.

When Hagenwald heard that the company said it would first pay all drivers currently working, then hopefully pay back pay, he was hopeful. But he says he waited long enough.