TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can’t legally drive.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Cheri Hertzog said. “It’s depressing.”

Hertzog traded in her truck for a Jeep with Vroom in September and said the company has exhausted the two temporary tags allowed by Florida law, so she’s not able to title the Jeep in her name or even drive it.

Florida law requires a dealer to transfer the title within 30 days of a sale.

Better Call Behnken reached out to Vroom and was sent this statement:

“We regret any customer not having the positive experience Vroom strives to deliver. We have been actively working with Ms. Hertzog, including providing her with a rental car to use, while we finalize her title and registration.”

As a result of questions from Better Call Behnken, a state spokesman said they’re reaching out to Hertzog to give her another temporary tag and look into this issue. The spokesman said all previous Vroom complaints were settled, and the company has paid a total of $134,000 to settle late title issues.

Hertzog said she’s stuck paying her Jeep loan payment, more expensive car insurance, and a higher interest rate because she can’t refinance until the Jeep is legally in her name. She said she asked Vroom to just give her the truck back but it was already sold.

This complaint came on the heels of Vroom paying $87,000 in July to settle an 87-count administrative complaint by the state of Florida for late title transfer issues.