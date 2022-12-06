TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cheri Hertzog can finally legally drive her new Jeep after she called Better Call Behnken for help.

After calls from investigator Shannon Behnken, Vroom sent the tag and plate to Hertzog.

“You guys getting involved made a huge difference and I appreciate you all for that, so much,” she said.

Hertzog bought her Jeep from online dealer Vroom in early September, but months later had to park the Jeep because it was not legally in her name. That’s because Vroom did not transfer the title within the 30 days required by Florida law.

Her complaint came just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Cheri Hertzog said at the time. “It’s depressing.”

Better Call Behnken reached out to Vroom and was sent this statement, and then sent Hertzog the tag and plate:

“We regret any customer not having the positive experience Vroom strives to deliver. We have been actively working with Ms. Hertzog, including providing her with a rental car to use, while we finalize her title and registration.”

As a result of questions from Better Call Behnken, a state spokesman reached out to Hertzog to look into this issue. The spokesman said all previous Vroom complaints were settled, and the company has paid a total of $134,000 to settle late title issues.