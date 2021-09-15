Manatee Co. woman wants answers after her disabled mom’s bank account paid a stranger’s bill

The woman lives in a assisted living facility after a head injury. "She doesn't even know what money is," says her daughter.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lynn Frasche says she was stunned when she checked her mother’s bank account and saw a debit for $232.14 from Duke Energy.

Her mother, who is disabled and lives in an assisted living facility, doesn’t have an electric bill and she says she’s never even been a Duke Energy customer.

“There’s no explanation,” Frasche said. “I want an explanation and she needs her money.”

“I think it’s pretty bad,” she said. “This is all the money she has, it’s her social security money that we use for her care, and we came up short, so we had to borrow some money to cover her living expenses.”

Frasche said her mother, Paula Falk, depends on her monthly social security to pay bills and Duke gave her no answers.

“Duke told me that maybe perhaps she paid somebody else’s electric bill which was quite funny since she can’t answer a telephone or dial it so I don’t know how she would give permission to do that.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken called Duke Energy and was told this would be escalated. By the end of Wednesday, Frasche said she received a call from the corporate office and was told this being investigated.

Better Call Behnken will stay on this story until there is a resolution.