Man receives keto pills he never ordered, charged nearly $200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Norman Nelson was shocked to discover a package in his mailbox with five bottles of Instant Keto pills. Nelson and his wife say they didn’t order the pills and didn’t even know what they were.

Nelson was even more shocked to discover a company he’s never heard of charged his credit card $200 for the pills.

He looked up the address on the bottle and called the company that sells Instant Keto.

“They said someone in the household obviously ordered the package, and what they would do for me is offer me 45 percent off the price.,”

He said, “No thanks,” and disputed the charge on his credit card.

But the pills and how this happened kept nagging him.

“I don’t even know what’s in there,” he said. “There are tons of complaints online and I worry someone will receive these pills and take them. Who knows what’s in them.”

So, he turned to Better call Behnken for answers.

I started with the address on the label, 3201 Hillsborough Ave. It’s a shipping address the Better Business Bureau says is used by a Tampa company called The Fulfillment Lab.

The BBB rates this lab an “F” and calls it, “a hub for problematic online sellers to conduct business.

The BBB writes of complaints about “unauthorized and/or unexpected charges,” and says a product is marketed “until it generates significant complaint activity, at which time that product line is discontinued.”

So I paid the fulfillment lab a visit.

No one would speak on camera but COO Ray Schlecter told me he ships for companies across the country and is not responsible for their clients’ billing practices.

CEO Rick Nelson called back later and said the same thing but said he called his client to try to help Norman Nelson (not related.)

He said his company ships millions of products for companies across the country. He says he severs relationships with companies that have a high volume of complaints.

