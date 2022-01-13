Major creditor in bankruptcy case involving former Olympus Pools owner wants entire case tossed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the largest creditors in the bankruptcy case involving Olympus Pools owner James Staten is seeking to have the entire bankruptcy case dismissed, according to a newly filed motion.

Court records reviewed by Better Call Behnken show SCP Distributors filed the motion today. The company accuses James Staten and his wife, Alexis Staten, of “attempting to abuse the bankruptcy process and completely avoid a legitimate debt they owe to SCP Distributors by pushing forward false claims accusing SCP Distributors of forgery and fraud.”

Better Call Behnken has reported extensively on Olympus Pools, a company that has closed under scrutiny for incomplete pool contracts across the Tampa Bay area.

The debtors “know these allegations are false, as when they previously made these allegations in the State Court Litigation, they were shown evidence of the falsity of their claims and instead, through counsel, entered into a Settlement Agreement with SCP Distributors,” the filing states.

“This court should not allow the Debtors to abuse the bankruptcy process, and should therefore dismiss the case,” an attorney for SCP Distributors writes in the motion to dismiss.

Attorney Joel Aresty, who represents the Staten’s in the bankruptcy case, told Investigator Shannon Behnken that it appears this filing was intended to be “some sort of bomb” by SCP.

“There are factual disputes between SCP and debtor,” Aresty said. “We are looking at these factual disputes, but there’s no grounds for dismissal of the whole bankruptcy case.”

Better Call Behnken has reached out to SCP Distributors for a comment on this story and is awaiting a response.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.