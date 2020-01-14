‘Lost’ mortgage payment leads to foreclosure threats for Pasco woman

AIRIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – First-time homebuyer Cortnie Norfleet tried to get ahead on her mortgage – and ended up threatened with foreclosure.

Norfleet paid her first mortgage payment to Parkside Lending and then was notified the next day that her mortgage had been sold to the mortgage company Mr. Cooper.

That shouldn’t have been a problem because Norfleet was told the payment would be transferred to the new mortgage company as well and that’s where the trouble started.

Mr. Cooper said they never received the check, and then they started tacking on late fees.

“I call every day, and you’re on hold for like 45 minutes, and it’s not an easy call. I have to explain the whole thing over again, and half the time nobody wants to look into it,” Norfleet said.

After eight months and 150 phone calls, Norfleet knew she’d Better Call Behnken. Hours after questions from investigator Shannon Behnken, Mr. Cooper took action.

Norfleet said the bank called to say they would credit her account the missing $1,300 payment and wipe away all the late fees.

As for the missing check, Norfleet says she was told it still hasn’t been located but the bank will search for the check internally, and she won’t have to deal with this anymore.

“I don’t think this would have ever happened if it was not for you,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

