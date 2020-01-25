“Lost” mortgage payment found by lender, after Better Call Behnken gets involved

AIRIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – It took eight months, 150 phone calls to lenders, countless sleepless nights, and one phone call to Better Call Behnken.

But now, finally, Cortnie Norfleet’s “lost” mortgage payment has been found, and the foreclosure threats are over.

“They took care of the $1,300, they credited it to my account, and they contacted the credit bureau and any late fees was taken off my credit, too,” Norfleet said.

Norfleet’s mortgage nightmare started when the first-time homebuyer tried to get ahead on payments by sending in her $1,300 mortgage payment early.

Then she was notified by Parkside Lending that her loan had already been sold to mortgage company Mr. Cooper. She was told her payment was sent to the new company, too, but then she was told it was “lost.”

Then came late fees and foreclosure threats. She knew she’d Better Call Behnken. Within hours of calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, Mr. Cooper was calling her.

“I should have done this months ago,” Norfleet said. “Instead of taking it in my own hands, I should have called you right away.”

