Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

“Lost” mortgage payment found by lender, after Better Call Behnken gets involved

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIRIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – It took eight months, 150 phone calls to lenders, countless sleepless nights, and one phone call to Better Call Behnken.

But now, finally, Cortnie Norfleet’s “lost” mortgage payment has been found, and the foreclosure threats are over.

“They took care of the $1,300, they credited it to my account, and they contacted the credit bureau and any late fees was taken off my credit, too,” Norfleet said.

Norfleet’s mortgage nightmare started when the first-time homebuyer tried to get ahead on payments by sending in her $1,300 mortgage payment early.

Then she was notified by Parkside Lending that her loan had already been sold to mortgage company Mr. Cooper. She was told her payment was sent to the new company, too, but then she was told it was “lost.”

Then came late fees and foreclosure threats. She knew she’d Better Call Behnken. Within hours of calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, Mr. Cooper was calling her.

“I should have done this months ago,” Norfleet said. “Instead of taking it in my own hands, I should have called you right away.”

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss