Largo man can’t cash stimulus check because deceased wife’s name is on it

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – George Buckley was thrilled to get his much-needed money, but the IRS wrote the check out to not only him – but also to his deceased wife.

Buckley says he already filed taxes and listed his wife as deceased, but the IRS still sent him the $2,400 for married couples.

The extra money may sound good, but it’s a big problem, he says, because Wells Fargo bank won’t cash any check with her name on it.

“If it’s not mine, I don’t want it,” Buckley said. “But I want what’s supposed to be mine.”

Buckley isn’t alone. A growing number of people have turned to Better Call Behnken with similar issues. Some even report having checks that say “deceased” on them. Many noticed direct deposits for married couples ($2,400) instead of a single person ($1,200.)

It has been a confusing situation for many because of conflicting advice for experts. At first, financial advisors and lawyers advised people to keep the money, saying nothing in the federal legislation included correcting mistakes.

Some people were so happy to hear this and that they spent the much-needed money. If that is your situation, you need to know this: the IRS has finally spoken on this issue and says money sent for deceased people should be sent back “immediately.”

A problem again because some don’t know-how. You can find your local IRS office on the IRS website and mail the money there. If you don’t, you’ll have to settle with the IRS when you file taxes next year and pay the money back. You can find information on how to send the money back here.

In Buckley’s case, though, he can’t access the money that was meant from him, since his bank won’t cash the check.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken reached out to Congressman Gus Bilirakis’s office and was told the congressman will present Buckley’s situation to the head of the IRS at an upcoming meeting.

Buckley is hopeful for another – correct – check in the mail. He says he has no problem returning this one, but he fears it will take a long time to get another check.

