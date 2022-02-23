Lakeland woman sent to collections for AT&T service she never had

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Susan Roman turned to Better Call Behnken for help after she says she couldn’t convince AT&T that the bill they sent her was in error, since she was never even their customer.

“I don’t know what to do now because I don’t feel I need to send them $1,600 for something I didn’t even have,” she said.

Roman says she was stunned to be turned into collections and told the company they had the wrong person.

“They asked me certain question while I was on the phone with them. And they said, ‘Well did you ever live in Michigan? And I’m like, ‘No.'”

Roman and her husband Gary filled out a fraud report packet, as requested, and sent in proof that Susan lived in Connecticut in 2018, when someone was allegedly using television and internet services in her name in Michigan.

Then came a letter saying, “based on our investigation, we have concluded you are responsible for the bill.”

That’s when she knew she’d Better Call Behnken,

Investigator Shannon Behnken called AT&T and was promised this would be escalated. Hours later, a spokesperson sent this statement:

“We attempted to work with the Romans to resolve this case of purported fraud but were unable confirm the facts of the case. We have reviewed the case, apologized to them, credited and closed the account.”

