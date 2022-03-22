TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Prpich and his family can finally back out of their driveway without worrying about navigating around a utility pole that was just three inches away.

For four years, Prpich said he asked Lakeland Electric to move the pole. He was told he’d have to pay thousands of dollars to move the pole, he said, so he turned to Better Call Behnken.

Weeks later, the pole has been moved.

“I’m so happy,” Prpich said. “This is what I wanted all along.”

Dealing with the pole became a dangerous situation, he said.

“It’s pretty much a nightmare,” he said. “I wasn’t paying attention one day and I knocked my driver’s mirror off… my girlfriend backed her car into it. I think the Uber Eats guy has hit it a couple of times.”

The pole was there when Prpich bought the house four years ago, he says, and he quickly realized it was a problem and reached out to Lakeland Electric but received bad news.

“They admitted I had the worst-case scenario, but if I wanted it moved, it would be like $2,500,” he said.

After calls from Better Call Behnken, Lakeland Electric agreed to review the situation again. A spokeswoman said workers determined that the pole needed to be replaced anyway, and this was a good time to replace the pole in a different location.

The new pole is on the other side of Prpich’s driveway and far enough that he said it shouldn’t cause problems for drivers.