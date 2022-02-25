Lakeland family tired of utility pole 3 inches from their driveway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Prpich is tired of backing out of his driveway each day, trying to avoid the utility pole that sits 3 inches away.

“It’s pretty much a nightmare,” he said. “I wasn’t paying attention one day and I knocked my driver’s mirror off… my girlfriend backed her car into it. I think the Uber Eats guy has hit it a couple of times.”

The pole was there when Prpich bought the house four years ago, he says, and he quickly realized it was a problem and reached out to Lakeland Electric but received bad news.

“They admitted I had the worst case scenario, but if I wanted it moved, it would be like $2,500,” he said.

Through the years, he says his complaints went nowhere. But now this annoyance is getting expensive. When his mirror hit the pole again recently, he’d had enough.





He knew it was time he’d Better Call Behnken.

Investigator Shannon Behnken called Lakeland Electric and was told workers would come back out to see if there was anything that could be done.

His message to the decision makers:

“Put yourself in my shoes,” he said. “How would you feel if this was something you had to deal with every day? Obviously, I can’t move a telephone pole myself, so I really need them to work with me here.”