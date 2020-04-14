Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Pat and Robin Hicks go to the same SunTrust branch to withdraw money from their Direct Express debit card each month.

The card is issued by Comerica, the bank used by the Social Security administration to distribute benefits. That day, the Hicks’ say the teller mistakenly withdrew two amounts, totaling $1,200, then voided both transactions. Their money has been tied up ever since.

“For some reason, they couldn’t give us any money that day and said it would be taken care of,” Pat Hicks said. “We need this money to pay rent. We just get the runaround.”

The Hicks turned to Better Call Behnken for answers, saying they were told Comerica has their money. So why hasn’t it been returned to them?

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken reached out to the corporate offices of both SunTrust and Comerica and was promised a review of what happened.

We will stay on this story until the Hicks have every penny back.