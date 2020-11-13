Lakeland Army veteran receives benefits after computer error corrected

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Army veteran Michael Stevens is finally finished with a recent battle to regain benefits he says were wrongly cut by the Veterans Administration.

Stevens called 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken for help. He served 10 years in the Army and said it took him three years to receive disability benefits for medical issues, including PTSD, after serving in Iraq.

His benefits have been short by $43 each month since April because he says the VA has the wrong birth date for his daughter, even though he has tried to correct the error since January.

Just days after turning to Better Call Behnken, he has every penny back and even received an apology from the VA.

“I don’t know who you talked to, but I want their number,” Stevens said, laughing.

Steven says he was notified in January that his benefits would be reduced because his daughter was turning 18 in March. Problem is, she turned 16, so Stevens should receive the full amount for another two years.

He sent in her birth certificate to prove the age, but nothing was corrected.

Stevens says the VA assured him that this error has been corrected and his monthly benefit should be correct now.