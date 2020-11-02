Lakeland Army veteran fighting for benefits after he says VA failed to fix computer glitch

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Army Veteran Michael Stevens is fighting a battle to regain benefits he says were wrongly cut by the Veterans Administration.

Stevens served 10 years in the Army and said it took him three years to receive disability benefits for medical issues, including PTSD, after serving in Iraq.

His benefits have been short by $43 each month since April because he says the VA has the wrong birth date for his daughter, even though he has tried to correct the error since January.

Steven says he was notified in January that his benefits would be reduced because his daughter was turning 18 in March. Problem is, she turned 16, so Stevens should receive the full amount for another two years.

He sent in her birth certificate to prove the age, but nothing was corrected.

“They say, we got everything and it should be fixed. Next month comes, next month comes, and it’s still not correct.”

He turned to Better Call Behnken for help. A spokesperson for the Veterans Administration sent an email saying someone would follow up with Stevens.

8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken will stay on this story until this is fixed.

