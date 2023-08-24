Bond lowered from $2.8 million to $1.3 million; Staten's attorney says that is still out of reach

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA)- A Pasco County judge denied James Staten’s request to be released from jail with no bond and instead lowered the bond from $2.8 million to just over $1 million.

Staten’s attorney argued that original $2.8 million bond was “almost offensive.” After the hearing, one of Staten’s attorneys told Investigator Shannon Behnken that the new bond set was still too high and that Staten would remain in jail for now.

Prosecutors argued that Staten is a flight risk due to the amount of time in jail he faces if found guilty on all 35 felony counts. The state alleges Staten committed fraud in relation to his company Olympus Pools, spending at least $1.3 million of customers’ funds on a “lavish’ lifestyle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Staten used customers’ money to buy Super Bowl tickets worth more than $50,000 and expensive trips. In court, a financial investigator with FDLE testified that business credit cards were used on numerous personal expenses, including charges to Nordstrom department store and the luxury brand, Louis Vitton.

Staten turned himself in at the Pasco County Jail last week. The FDLE said Staten is facing 35 counts related to fraud.

Mark Brutnell with FDLE said Staten defrauded 140 victims in Hillsborough, Pasco, Sarasota, Polk, Manatee and Pinellas counties.