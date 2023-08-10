TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sports card collector Ed Yakich had all of his more than $34,000 returned after he bid on and won an autographed Michael Jordan rookie card that he discovered wasn’t actually signed by the NBA legend.

After six weeks of trying to get a refund on his own, Yakich called Better Call Behnken. After getting some calls from Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken, the auction house investigated and decided to give Yakich a full refund.

“It’s a tremendous relief,” Yakich said. “I got all the money back. Thanks to Better Call Behnken.”

Yakich called Better Call Behnken for help last month, saying he was getting nowhere with the auction house, PWCC.

Yakich has documentation that shows the card was advertised as authentic and PSA/DNA certified. However, that is the same grading company that Yakich sent the card to for evaluation and was sent a letter that said:

“In our opinion, the aforementioned signature is not authentic and did not pass PSA/DNA authentication.”

After Better Call Behnken shared that letter with PWCC, the company sent this statement:

“Our biggest priority at PWCC is our customers and trust in our platform. We take claims and issues of this nature very seriously and are actively investigating this matter. In any outcome, we will do right by the buyer and ensure they are protected in this process.”

Yakich says the company kept its word. He says that restored his faith in buying and collecting sports trading cards.

“Has it soured my opinion of the industry? No, not at all,” Yakich said. “It was maybe a hiccup that was unfortunate between both parties that were involved. However, in the end, they did what was right. And that was ultimately all I was asking for from the beginning. It just took a little extra time and a little help from Better Call Behnken.”