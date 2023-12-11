TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Carly Sabato lives in Lakeland and says she was working from home while Honest Abe Roofing Tampa workers were on the roof. In the middle of the roofing job, it rained, and she says they failed to tarp the roof.

“It rained for a about eight to 10 minutes,” Sabato said. “It was coming through every fixture, every door, pretty much the whole house was raining.”

After a month of the runaround with Tampa franchise, Sabato says she was forced to file a homeowner’s insurance claim and move out, while most of the house was ripped apart and put back together.

“Pretty much the entire home, from the master bedroom to the main living room, the front room,” Sabato said. “Every room except my son’s room and my office had water damage.”

She hoped for reimbursement and then the company abruptly shut down in October.

“Now this company is MIA basically,” she said. “They’re not speaking to anyone. You put your trust in them and they really sold that.”

Honest Abe customers, like Sabato, have called Better Call Behnken for answers after Honest Abe Tampa stopped answering the phones.

Now, signs on the Tampa office have been removed. Some homeowners are stuck with liens on their homes from subcontractors or they’re out down payments for no work in return.

Meanwhile, the Pinellas County Consumer Protection Office confirms a criminal investigation. The state AG says they have an active investigation, too.

Recent calls to company owner Cortni Lewis for comment were not returned.