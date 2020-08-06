IRS system error prevents some stimulus payments from being mailed to 26 states, including Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you still haven’t received your stimulus check, an IRS system error may be to blame.

According to an updated message on the IRS website, some payments that were scheduled to be mailed on May 22 as a pre-paid debit card “were not all issued.” Those payments were scheduled for people in 26 states, including Florida.

The IRS says the other impacted states were Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

“If you live in one of the states…no action is needed. We are working to issue the payment as a paper check to your address on file for you,” the IRS website reads. “Get My Payment will provide a new date once your payment by check has been scheduled.”

The update wasn’t posted online until July 27, and the only way to find it is to go through the IRS questions and answers page.

This is just one of the many updates on the IRS question page that is confusing those who are still waiting on their stimulus payment.

As Congress considers a second stimulus package, many waiting on their first payment are frustrated.

Sandra O’Connor says the IRS website shows that the government doesn’t have enough information to process her payment. There’s not even a hint at what information is needed, though. She said she is “100 percent” sure that she qualifies and she needs the money.

“I see people all around me getting their payment,” she said. “My neighbor’s wife who passed away in January received a payment this week. So why can’t I get my payment?”

She says she’s waited for hours on hold and can’t get answers. She’s also waited for hours in line at a local IRS office, only to be turned away.

“Be honest with me,” she said. “What is missing, so that I could fill in that piece of the puzzle?”

Some viewers tell us the IRS website shows “status not available.” This could be because the IRS is still processing your tax return or hasn’t yet uploaded your data to the website.

In June, the House Ways and Means Committee reported that the IRS still needed to pay out between 30 and 35 million checks.

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: