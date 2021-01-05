IRS glitch appears to be sending stimulus payments to wrong accounts

TAMPA (WFLA) — An IRS glitch appears to be sending stimulus payments to the wrong accounts, frustrating taxpayers who have been waiting for the much-needed help.



Calls to Better Call Behnken phone lines are rolling in as Tampa Bay taxpayers check the IRS website to see that money has been deposited, but say the account number is not theirs.



“We were going to use this stimulus money to pay past due bills, including rent, water, and our Internet bill which is three months past due,” an email complaint read.

Social media has been inundated with similar complaints.



A Riverview man tells Investigator Shannon Behnken that the IRS told him this is a known issue and that he will have to get a rebate when he files his taxes.



“That goes against the spirit of what the stimulus is for,” he said. “I don’t need the money as a credit for next year. People need the money now.”

Tax preparation company H&R Block addressed the issue Tuesday morning in a tweet saying customers who used their “Refund Transfer” feature may have had their money sent to a temporary account.

“But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card,” the company tweeted. “The money should be there by the end of the day.”

Shannon has left messages with the IRS and will continue to update this story.